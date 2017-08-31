US flies bombers in Korean Peninsula, jets in show of force

The United States have flown B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch.

An official from Seoul’s Defence Ministry said two B-1B bombers and two F-35 fighters participated in training with South Korean F-15 fighter jets.

Such flyovers are common when animosity rises on the Korean Peninsula, which is technically in a state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

North Korea on Tuesday flew a potentially-nuclear capable intermediate range ballistic missile over northern Japan and later called it a “meaningful prelude” to containing the US territory of Guam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military to conduct more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean to advance the capabilities of its strategic force.

North Korea has been maintaining a torrid pace in weapons tests this year as it openly pursues a nuclear-armed, intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching deep into the US mainland.

Experts say Kim is clearly seeking a real nuclear deterrent against the United States to ensure the survival of his government and likely believes that will strengthen his negotiating position when North Korea returns to talks.

