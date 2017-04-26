A US missile defence system being established in South Korea to defend against any North Korean attack should be operational in the coming days, Admiral Harry Harris, the top US commander in the Asia-Pacific, has told Congress.

Harris on Wednesday also expressed confidence the United States could defeat any North Korea missile attack on an American aircraft carrier strike group but said the United States should study placing additional missile defence capabilities in Hawaii.

Harris warned that a US inflection point will come once North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has the military capabilities to match his threats to the United States, appearing to refer to Pyongyang’s advancing missile and nuclear programs.

