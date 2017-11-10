No fewer than 24,000 applicants to the University of Lagos who scored 200 marks and above will still be unable to secure admission in the institution in the 2017/2018 academic session.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rahamon Bello, gave the indication at a forum with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that although 32,000 applicants to the university scored 200 marks and above in this year’s Unified Tertiary matriculation examination (UTME), Unilag would not admit beyond 8,000.

Bello said that the university insisted that an applicant must also score at least 40 per cent in Unilag’s post-UTME before consideration for admission.

“We know what goes on in our public examinations. That is why we insist on candidates undertaking our post UTME and scoring at least 40 per cent,’’ he said.

