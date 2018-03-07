Meanwhile, UNIDO has urged the Nigerian government to urgently approve the Nigerian National Quality Policy (NNQP), which is currently at the ministerial level awaiting approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

Chief Technical Adviser, UNIDO National Quality Infrastructure project, Shaukak Malik who disclosed this to The Guardian on Monday at the opening of a 3-Day capacity building for sustainability of the project , said that trade restriction was placed on Nigerian dried beans due to the high level of chemicals, pesticides and fertilizer.

He told The Guardian that UNIDO has trained Nigerian farmers on good agricultural practices adding that the level of chemicals, pesticides and fertilizer has been brought down drastically.

Malik observed that a working group under zero reject of Nigerian goods has developed an Integrated Export Control Plan which has been validated by both the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and stressed the need for its enforcement.

He stated that UNIDO is developing 10 training centres in Nigeria, adding that four centres would be located in Abuja and Six in Lagos.

Malik noted that the organization is collaborating with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to develop a curriculum on quality management.

Also speaking, an International accreditation Expert, Stephen Cross noted that non-tarrif trade barriers are the strongest challenge against trading of Nigerian goods and services.

He said that presently, Nigerian products can be held up at export adding that product rejection or ban at EU countries and other parts of the world can be reduced with recognized Nigerian National Quality Policy (NNQP), accreditation and certification bodies as metrology Institute.

Source: The Guardian