Unai Emery to be appointed Arsenal manager: Who is Gunners’ new boss?

ALMOST overnight, Arsenal appeared to backflip on leading managerial candidate Mikel Arteta and move swiftly to appoint Unai Emery as their new boss.

Rumours had been rife that former Gunner, and current Manchester City lieutenant, Arteta was set to be installed as the successor to Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman called time on his 22-year reign at the Emirates earlier this month.

Some had gone as far as to suggest Arteta’s arrival was imminent, his transfer budget allegedly decided and whispers of potential signings filled the column inches.

But on Tuesday morning (AEST) word filtered through from reputed English sources, including the BBC’s David Ornstein, that the Gunners had opted for a different candidate.

BREAKING: Arsenal to appoint Unai Emery as new manager. Thorough process produced 46yo Spaniard as unanimous choice. Available after leaving #PSG (1 Lg1 title, 4 cups), previously Sevilla (3 EL wins), not fluent English. Announcement + press conference likely later this week #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 21, 2018

The chosen one is 46-year-old Spaniard Emery, who looks set to arrive at the Premier League giants following his departure from Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Despite a triumphant domestic season which yielded a treble he was relieved of his duties, with a disappointing Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid cited as the catalyst for his downfall — especially after his exorbitant spending to bring the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the club.

A glimmering CV, which includes three consecutive Europa League crowns from his time at Sevilla, alongside a French league title and four domestic titles with Les Parisiens was enough to convince Gunners big wigs he was capable of the mountainous task of replacing a true legend of the game.

WHO AND WHY?

When Wenger announced his exit from the club, Arsenal were left with a clear dilemma.

Should they opt for an unproven romantic candidate — not dissimilar to the ilk of their appointment 22 years ago — or appoint a boss with proven European credentials?

And in the end, the latter prevailed.

“In the final reckoning, it is this that looks to have persuaded Arsenal to go with that they will regard as a safer bet who can actually place his managerial honours on the table,” wrote the BBC’s Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty.

However, despite being a considerably less risky option than other applicants, there are still considerable roadblocks to Emery’s potential success at The Emirates.

For one, he isn’t fluent in English and — perhaps more importantly — he’s untried in the Premier League.

He will, however, fit beautifully into the theatrical landscape of the English top flight’s bosses, adding his own brand of touchline antics to the mix.

Chronologically, Emery’s career has taken in stints at Almeria, Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and most recently PSG.

PLAYING STYLE

Fans who are only familiar with Emery’s game style owing to his time at PSG are perhaps not entirely informed about the Spaniard’s preferred approach.

According to The Times’ Henry Winter, “Emery teams look most effective when he has them playing on the counterattack, as Seville did. His preferred system seems effectively 4-2-3-1, and he will recognise Vicente Iborra and Lucas Moura on his travels in England. Seville certainly pressed far more than Wenger’s Arsenal did.

“He has done well on limited resources, which might appeal to Ivan Gazidis and Stan Kroenke, and a decade ago was celebrating modest Almeria beating Real 2-1 at home and finishing eighth.”

The Telegraph’s Jason Burt added that Emery is meticulous in his approach to his work.

“Their new head coach leaves no stone unturned. The Spaniard is forensic in his ways of working and demanding in his attention.”

HISTORY

He has bragging rights over Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after tactically outflanking the German in the 2016 Europa League final and, according to The Daily Mail’s Adam Crafton, he also has a friendship with Pep Guardiola as “one of the very few coaches often invited for a post-match glass of wine with the Catalan during his time managing Barcelona.”

Emery doesn’t appear the biggest fan of Jose Mourinho, however.

During his time with Valencia he had this to say about the Special One: “Mourinho’s stance is that of a cry baby. We have reasons to draw up a list with errors and to make a public complaint for every time we have been adversely affected, but we don’t.”

REACTION

After the initial shock had subsided, the football world seemed to largely back thee impending appointment.

Well known Arsenal fan and media personality Piers Morgan declared Emery a “winner” – a notion supported by respected Spanish football personality Guillem Balague.

“Emery is a coach first and foremost,” Balague tweeted.

Emery is a coach first and foremost. He adapts to teams and his players. He’s thorough/meticulous which by the way has been missing at AFC for a while. He’ll add structure/purpose, players will learn of their obligations and responsibilities, will have 2 come out of comfort zone pic.twitter.com/XqLFFXphfe — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 21, 2018

Yet Emery won as many major trophies in three and a half seasons at Sevilla as Klopp and Pochettino have won in their entire managerial careers. Combined. https://t.co/xTWe3IYew9 — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) May 21, 2018

I wanted a young, dynamic manager with a proven track record.

I thus approve of Arsenal appointing Unai Emery, 46.

Just won the Treble at PSG after winning 3 successive Europas at Sevilla.

He’s a winner.

Welcome, Senõr! pic.twitter.com/q8pc0AJN9J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2018

Dear Arsenal-fans! Unai Emery is a great signing. He is a WINNER!!! A club of your standards shouldn’t go for managers without experience. This is the best manager on the market right now!!! Congratulations #afc — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) May 21, 2018

“He adapts to teams and his players. He’s thorough/meticulous which by the way has been missing at AFC for a while. He’ll add structure/purpose, players will learn of their obligations and responsibilities, will have 2 come out of comfort zone.”

Emery is being billed as a serial winner, having won eight trophies in total from 13 years in management, however not all fans are happy with the move.

Only thing we can hope for with Emery is a decent Europa campaign but even that I’m not confident about — Archer (@El_Camio) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery doesn’t fill me with any confidence whatsoever. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) May 21, 2018

