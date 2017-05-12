The president of UFC is “pretty confident” the mega fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will become a reality.

Dana White has told CNN he’ll strive to make the crossover bout happen, and delight mixed martial arts and boxing fans alike, even though it would make “zero cents” for his business.

Irishman Conor McGregor has quickly become Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest draw]

Even for an industry which prides itself on selling its own wares expertly, the speculation machine has gone into overdrive regarding the prospect of UFC’s biggest draw, McGregor, switching codes in an attempt to inflict the first ever professional defeat of Mayweather’s storied boxing career.

For his own part, Mayweather, who proudly boasts a 49-0 record, has supposedly retired. But the lure of a rumored payday in excess of $100m — with McGregor reportedly in line for approximately $75m — is making the bout likelier to happen, rather than wither on the boxing vine like so many prospective fights.

And from White’s perspective, despite UFC isn’t set to benefit financially from the contest, the fact the Irishman has “done a lot of big things for this company” is another reason “I will do the Mayweather-McGregor fight, because I think he deserves it.” Floyd Mayweather retired after his 49th straight victory, over Andre Berto in September 2015 But the feeling persists that if the UFC megastar is embarrassed by Mayweather inside the boxing ring, it could do real damage to White’s product — not to mention the literal and metaphorical pain inflicted on McGregor’s body and ego. “If you look at this thing, McGregor will walk into boxing, a completely different sport than what we do here,” White explained in an interview with CNN at his company’s new headquarters in Las Vegas. “If this was a mixed martial art fight against Floyd Mayweather it would last 15 seconds. Floyd wouldn’t last 15 seconds with Conor McGregor. “Conor McGregor will last more than 15 seconds with Floyd Mayweather. Conor McGregor will make a fight of it. He’s going into a completely different sport and he’s willing to do it and people want to see it so we’ll give it a shot.” READ: The fight club where Conor McGregor isn’t welcome McGregor celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden There remains much work to be done on the negotiating front before Mayweather vs. McGregor becomes a reality, just this weekend a supposed date for the bout was taken for the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight. But in White’s own words: “I’m pretty confident that we could probably get it done.” The always ebullient White revealed that when it comes to communicating with his sport’s superstar, their method of discourse might not be the most obvious: direct messages on Twitter.

“Conor and I have always dealt very well with each other,” White noted. “We DM each other through Twitter, that’s how we communicate. I call him the unicorn. He’s a very unique individual. There will never be another Conor McGregor. There will be another star but there will never be another Conor McGregor.”