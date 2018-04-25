Bayern Munich’s Neuer eyes UCL final return
Goalkeeper Neuer has broken his foot three times since last March and has made only three Bundesliga appearances this season.
Liverpool: Exhilarating and infuriating
Only Liverpool could score five goals at home in Europe and still worry about a second leg. Their tie with Roma isn’t over yet.
Alexander-Arnold – We lost focus in the end
Trent Alexander-Arnold rued Liverpool’s loss of “concentration” in the final moments of their Champions League semfinal first leg with Roma.
Roma make it too easy for Liverpool
Roma got carried away with their all-out-attack approach and tried to play the same way they did vs. Barcelona against Liverpool. It didn’t work.
DynaMO Kiev: Salah’s Roma conquest stuns media
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah stole the headlines in Italy and England after his Champions League heroics at Anfield on Tuesday night against Roma.
Roma had to sell Salah for UCL spot – Monchi
Roma sporting director Monchi said he has had to “assume the consequences” after selling Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last summer.
Salah is best player on the planet – Gerrard
Salah scored a stunning opening goal as Liverpool thrashed Roma, adding another before the break and setting up two more.
Liverpool’s 10 most-memorable UCL nights
Liverpool have had their share of memorable European nights. Here are the 10 best.
Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Can Ronaldo be stopped?
ESPN FC previews the mouthwatering semifinal clash in Munich between German champions Bayern Munich and the holders Real Madrid.
Real’s Champions League powers aren’t magic
There’s a winning mystique surrounding Real Madrid in Champions League play, and Bayern Munich must not be mesmerized by it.
Two arrested after serious Anfield assault
Merseyside police have confirmed that they arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an assault before Liverpool’s game.
Salah 10/10, Firmino 9/10 as Liverpool run wild
Mohamed Salah tormented ex-club Roma with two goals and two assists and Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum also starred in Liverpool’s 5-2 win.
Roma ‘made it easy’ for Liverpool – Di Francesco
Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco said his side “made it easy” for Liverpool to run out to a 5-2 win, though he retained hope of another big comeback.
Klopp: Roma result better than I imagined
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Roma was a scoreline better than he could have imagined prior to the game.
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Five of the best
Real Madrid against Bayern Munich is the most played match in UEFA competition history. Here are five of the most memorable matches.
Liverpool will see off Roma, can beat Bayern or Madrid
Late concessions may have dampened spirits a little but Liverpool are well placed to reach the Champions League final. What’s more, they can win it.
Henderson: Liverpool gave Roma two goals
Jordan Henderson admitted Liverpool “basically gave” Roma two goals, but urged his teammates to look on the bright side after Tuesday’s 5-2 win.
Liverpool leave Roma small chance in second leg
Liverpool stunned Roma with five goals, but two late scores leave the Italian side a chance in the Champions League semifinal second leg.
Liverpool score five but Roma hit back
Jurgen Klopp’s side were 5-0 up after overcoming an uncertain start but the visitors kept going and were rewarded with two late goals.
Klopp on Ox injury: ‘It doesn’t look good’
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a leg injury and had to leave Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against Roma.
