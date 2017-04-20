A HOSPITAL is said to be holding a newborn baby hostage until his parents pay a €75,000 (AU$107,000) medical bill.

His parents were hit with the huge charge after he was born prematurely while they were on holiday, The Sunreports.

Little Kiama Mwangi Kamau was born at 25 weeks on February 11, reports Xpress.

His mum Ruth Wambui Mwaura from Kenya had been on holiday in the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, when she went into labour.

She said: “I had to be rushed to the emergency of the hospital and Kiama was born the next day.”

But instead of being overjoyed at the birth, the tot’s parents are now panicking about having to pay a hefty hospital bill of 294,000 AED (AU$107,000) — an amount they say they will never be able to afford.

Ruth, who had planned the delivery in her home country, continued: “I am currently out of work and my husband is a petrol pump filler.

“His monthly salary is 1600 AED (AU$585) and there is no way we can afford the big amount.

“We certainly were not prepared for something like this. We could not have imagined in our wildest dreams that we would be in this situation.”

The hospital have not released a statement and Kiami remains in its care. The case is ongoing.