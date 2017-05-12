Two men who are be­lieved to be bisexuals and whose names were given simply as Olufemi and Damola were said to have fled the country to avoid Damola’s family reprisal at­tack and possible arrest by the police.

The two homosexuals were said to have gone to a beach party that took place on the 25th of February, 2017 in Lekki area of Lagos at night and were both caught drunk and having anal sex­ual intercourse in their car .

They were said to have been caught by the security patrol guards in the beach car parking lot.

The security guards were said to have raised alarm which drew the attention of homophobic mob, area boys who descended on the two homosexuals.

According to sources who claim to be close to the two homosexuals but doesn’t want identities in print, the mob pulled them out of their car, stripped them naked and started abusing them.