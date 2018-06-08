Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential aspirant Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has said that the party has an onerous task at this critical juncture of Nigeria’s history to garner the people’s support to rescue the nation from the atrocious rule of the APC in order to save the country for future generations.

The aspirant made this assertion during consultation with the PDP Katsina State Executive Committee and Local Government chairmen elected on the platform of the party on Thursday.

Turaki regretted that the prices of basic foods and services had gone up by four times under the All Progressive Congress (APC) government from the levels they were when the last PDP Administration was voted out through negative propaganda and outright lies by APC.

In his words: “Look at the exchange rate of the Naira today to the dollar and other major currencies. Also, look at the outrageous number of people that are losing their jobs and the businesses that are collapsing from the time APC took over power. Again, there is hunger and anger in the land today triggering friction among Nigerians.”

Alhaji Turaki said the PDP was happy that Nigerians believed the promises made by the then APC presidential candidate to perform “miracles” in government, noting that the people are now better informed that he sweet-talked them only to deliver failed promises compared to the evidence of performance by successive PDP Administrations.

He expressed sadness that the government has foisted the worst level of divisiveness on Nigerians, and warned that if it continues to create chaos and causes serious refugee problems, the international community may be forced to intervene.

“We have lived together for ages and understood our plurality and complexities. This government wants to destroy all these otherwise, how do you explain the emergence of deadly friction between the Tivs and the Fulanis who had been trusted friends historically? Yet, this government has failed to trace the root causes of the problem so as to resolve it”, he said.

He pledged that if he secures the mandate of his party he has the integrity, intellect, vision and the strength to assemble a credible pan-Nigerian team to tackle Nigeria’s myriad of problems to the admiration of the people and the international community.

Chairman, Katsina State PDP, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri stated that the only projects initiated by APC government in the state were the construction of a prison, and an helipad being used by the governor in contrast to the unparalleled development by previous PDP administrations.

The state government, he stated further, had borrowed over N70 billion in three years with nothing to show for it, while past PDP administrations never borrowed a kobo to run the government.

While noting that the PDP needed a credible and reliable presidential candidate, the chairman promised that the state’s delegates will do “what is best for this country” at the party’s national convention.

Turaki also held similar consultation in Dutse with the Jigawa State PDP led by Alhaji Salisu Mahamuda Ku’ it.

The presidential aspirant also paid a solidarity visit to a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali and ex-Kano State Governor and former Education Minister, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano.

The three PDP leaders decried the wanton humiliation of leaders of the party only by the government which they accused of brazingly usurping the constitutional powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC over matters relating to campaign funding.

They therefore expressed the need for people of goodwill to promote and protect the nation’s democracy including the rule of law.