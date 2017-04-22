John Cleese has labelled supporters of President Donald Trump the “stupidest people” he has ever met.

The Monty Python star, who lives in the US, called the current political situation in the country “completely mad” during an appearance on The Nightly Show.

“People don’t want to admit how mad it is. They cannot believe what is happening,” he told the British late-night program.

Although he conceded the Republican leader still had supporters, the comedian added: “They still think he’s great but these are the stupidest people you have ever met.”

