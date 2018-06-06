Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the appointment of Ahmed Abdelghafar as the Hotel Manager. Until his appointment, Ahmed was the hotel’s Director of Business Development.

In his new role, Ahmed is expected to oversee the daily operations of the hotel in addition to leading the commercial team.

“We are excited about the appointment of Ahmed as Hotel Manager, and are confident that his industry knowledge, strong leadership skills and extensive hospitality experience will usher in a new chapter for our hotel’’ said Valentine Ozigbo, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Ahmed brings to his new role significant international hospitality leadership experience spanning over 14 years with Hilton.

During this period, he held a number of managerial roles in Front Office, Revenue and Business Development in Egypt, Indian Ocean and Nigeria.

His core focus for the overall success of a hotel is the use of interpersonal, managerial and leadership skills to lead the hotel team to achieve success for all stakeholders. Ahmed’s passion and aptitude for the job was further confirmed through his nomination for Hilton Young Leader Award in 2009 and 2010.

“In his over three years at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Ahmed has built a track record for success, providing leadership for our award-winning commercial team,” said Etienne Gailliez, Hilton Country General Manager, Nigeria.

In his remarks about his appointment, Ahmed said, “Working with Hilton for much of my career has been a great learning experience which has given me a deep understanding of the Hilton business structure. I am excited about the opportunity to build on the solid structure at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja and I look forward to working with the team to deliver the best guest experiences”.

An Egypt national, Ahmed is happily married to Ingrid Tyson from Seychelles Islans and they have a son Malek.