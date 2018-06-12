I cant really put my hands on it, but I know something is very very wrong with this photo, Tonto Dikeh mouth kissing Bobrisky, talk about the 2 most loud people of our generation and I don’t even know how to take the photo, assuming Bobrisky was a girl, would you kiss your girlfriend like this? No? right and assuming she is a boy would you kiss someone that you are not sleeping with like this? well, Let me just drop this photo here, let me know your thoughts on it

Meanwhile, in a birthday post, she said

Thank You Everyone:

I always had the conviction that one day I would understand the concept of genuine love. I would watch swarms of people gather in celebration of one person and I would be in awe. My thoughts couldn’t understand how one person could attract so much love and care from a vast amount of people from all walks of life. Well now I do! Words cannot describe the emotions I felt at my birthday. I finally realised that in order To receive that genuine love I had to first draw it from within me and give it out.Thank you to my special friends for making my day by dancing, laughing and appreciating me. May your happiness never run dry in Jesus name!! I just want to take this moment to say God bless you all. The love each and everyone of you showed me on my big day will forever be cherished and stored in my heart. I love you guys. Thank you so much to all my Social@media family,Team mates,Folks..

I’m overwhelmed by your genius Love..



As you celebrated me may my God celebrate you too..

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #TONTODIKEH2018 #BIRTHDAYGIRL

PLEASE PARDON ME I WILL GET ROUND TO LIKING AND COMMENTING ON YOUR POSTS, ITS JUST BEEN SUPER OVERWHELMING HERE..HENCE ‘M SLOW

GOD BLESS YOU ALL,MAY THE WORLD CELEBRATE YOU TOO AS YOU HAVE DONE ME!!

LOVE YOU ALL

Source: Gistmania