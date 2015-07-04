Business/Tourist Visa (B-1/B-2) is for people traveling to the United States temporarily for business (B-1) or for pleasure or medical treatment (B-2).

Generally, the B-1 visa is for travelers consulting

with business associates, attending scientific,

educational, professional or business

conventions/conferences, settling an estate or

negotiating contracts.

The B-2 visa is for travel that is recreational in

nature, including tourism, visits with friends or

relatives, medical treatment and activities of a

fraternal, social or service nature. Often, the B-1

and B-2 visas are combined and issued as one

visa: the B-1/B-2.

Note: Consular officers would really like to see that applicants are honest.

TIPS

*Wear a clean and neat cloth you are

comfortable in, no preference for formal

or casual attire.

*Your appearance should convey who you

are. If you are a student, you should look

like a student. If you are an executive, you

should look like an executive.

*Your body language should convey

friendliness.

*Arrive earlyGreet the Visa Officer with a

smile and a “good morning”.

*Be confident! Do not get nervous. Smile

when you meet the visa officer for the first

time.

*Don’t show signs of nervousness such as

flickering of eyes or trembling of fingers.

*Have and maintain a confident posture

throughout the interview.

*Be confident in your answers! Make short,

clear, to-the-point replies, in a clear voice.

*Do not say anything that is irrelevant or

not asked.

*Be polite, do not argue and do not ask

unnecessary or unrelated questions.

*Often times you might not understand

what the interviewing officer is saying

because of his/her accent and/or the

microphone system. If you do not

understand one of their sentences do not

feel afraid to say, ‘beg your pardon; I did not understand you.’ If he/she repeats the

question and you still do not understand,

that is not a problem, do not panic. Calmly

and confidently say, ‘sorry sir/madam. I

still did not understand you. Could you

kindly repeat what you said?’

*Do not give an answer immediately

without thinking through it.

*Be honest during the interview and while

preparing the documents.

*For every question asked, when you are

saying your answer, you should be

prepared to simultaneously put forth a

document supporting your answer, and

refer to the document in your answer.

*Mind your manners and refrain from

unnecessary body movement.

*Remember, the consular officer is not your

enemy, he is just doing his duty

Additionally research more about the following

*who is inviting you to the US or the event

you are attending

*destination in US and how you wish to

spend your time

If the Consular Officer did not look at your documents Many people complain that the visa officer did not

even ask any questions nor looked at any

documents and rejected their application which is

not fair at all. Visa officers are experts in their

profession and they are appointed in consulates in

foreign countries after extensive training. Due to their vast experience and training, visa

officers can figure out true intentions of applicants

just by looking at them. They can even figure out

whether information provided in the application

and/or documents may be true or fake. They don’t

need to talk to applicants in many cases.

Goodluck!

