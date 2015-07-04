Business/Tourist Visa (B-1/B-2) is for people traveling to the United States temporarily for business (B-1) or for pleasure or medical treatment (B-2).
Generally, the B-1 visa is for travelers consulting
with business associates, attending scientific,
educational, professional or business
conventions/conferences, settling an estate or
negotiating contracts.
The B-2 visa is for travel that is recreational in
nature, including tourism, visits with friends or
relatives, medical treatment and activities of a
fraternal, social or service nature. Often, the B-1
and B-2 visas are combined and issued as one
visa: the B-1/B-2.
Note: Consular officers would really like to see that applicants are honest.
TIPS
*Wear a clean and neat cloth you are
comfortable in, no preference for formal
or casual attire.
*Your appearance should convey who you
are. If you are a student, you should look
like a student. If you are an executive, you
should look like an executive.
*Your body language should convey
friendliness.
*Arrive earlyGreet the Visa Officer with a
smile and a “good morning”.
*Be confident! Do not get nervous. Smile
when you meet the visa officer for the first
time.
*Don’t show signs of nervousness such as
flickering of eyes or trembling of fingers.
*Have and maintain a confident posture
throughout the interview.
*Be confident in your answers! Make short,
clear, to-the-point replies, in a clear voice.
*Do not say anything that is irrelevant or
not asked.
*Be polite, do not argue and do not ask
unnecessary or unrelated questions.
*Often times you might not understand
what the interviewing officer is saying
because of his/her accent and/or the
microphone system. If you do not
understand one of their sentences do not
feel afraid to say, ‘beg your pardon; I did not understand you.’ If he/she repeats the
question and you still do not understand,
that is not a problem, do not panic. Calmly
and confidently say, ‘sorry sir/madam. I
still did not understand you. Could you
kindly repeat what you said?’
*Do not give an answer immediately
without thinking through it.
*Be honest during the interview and while
preparing the documents.
*For every question asked, when you are
saying your answer, you should be
prepared to simultaneously put forth a
document supporting your answer, and
refer to the document in your answer.
*Mind your manners and refrain from
unnecessary body movement.
*Remember, the consular officer is not your
enemy, he is just doing his duty
Additionally research more about the following
*who is inviting you to the US or the event
you are attending
*destination in US and how you wish to
spend your time
If the Consular Officer did not look at your documents Many people complain that the visa officer did not
even ask any questions nor looked at any
documents and rejected their application which is
not fair at all. Visa officers are experts in their
profession and they are appointed in consulates in
foreign countries after extensive training. Due to their vast experience and training, visa
officers can figure out true intentions of applicants
just by looking at them. They can even figure out
whether information provided in the application
and/or documents may be true or fake. They don’t
need to talk to applicants in many cases.
Goodluck!
Nairaland – culled from http://www.nairaland.com/2409891/tips-getting-us-visa
thanks for the info, my question is this. what is the first documents the interview wil ask of you after ur passport……am seeing something like 1-20 I don’t understand that pls.