The national leader of All Peoples Congress (APC) Senator Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, visited the Akure home of the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti, where he, in the company of other leaders, went in for a closed-door meeting.

Others who accompanied Tinubu to the meeting are the APC former national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Afenifere Secretary-General, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa.

Nigerian Tribune