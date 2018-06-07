Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) in a statement issued in Abuja, has expressed dismay over the purported cancellation of the “well-advertised” meeting of the group with the Presidency and the leadership of the APC, slated to take place on June 2, 2018 at the eleventh hour without recourse or notice to both the Presidency and leadership of the party based on the assumed persecution of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

“For my friend and brother, Alh. Kawu Baraje to reduce the activities of a national body like the nPDP to the politics of Kwara State or issues revolving around the Senate President is to some of us from other States and regions of this country as most unkind, regrettable, unfortunate and unacceptable” Eze said.

He noted that, “As much as I sympathize with my leader the Senate President, Dr Saraki over whatever ordeal he is presently facing, let me reiterate that some of us didn’t join or assist this body to gain relevance in the politics of Nigeria so that we can be protected or excluded from any investigation based on some of our past or present deeds.

“We joined this force (nPDP) in order for us to join other progressives to rescue our nation from the hands of some misguided politicians who were hell-bent on looting our common patrimony with impunity and not to be considered as people above the law.

“For a national body like the nPDP to call off a sensitive meeting with the Presidency on a mere allegation on one of our leaders is a plot to reduce our political structure to a pressure group void of ideals and principles fighting for the selfishness and rights of few of us instead of assisting the government to find solutions to most of the myriad of challenges currently facing the nation.”

He pleaded with the Baraje led group to henceforth stop acting in such a “childish manner that makes the body look foolish and unpatriotic before Nigerians that it sacrificed its lives to serve”.

Chief Eze further stated that the Presidency based on the outcome of the past two meetings held with the nPDP group has demonstrated that they are earnestly committed to achieving reconciliation, harmony, truce and cohesion with the nPDP but the present acts by Alh Baraje the gains that the group would have gained may become elusive.

“The fact remains that both the Presidency and the APC leadership are committed to carry us along once our requests are genuine and patriotic in nature but to present selfish, undemocratic and unholy demands to a government headed by a Czar of anti corruption Crusader like President Buhari is exposing us as unserious minded fellows who do not know what Mr. President stands for”, he added.

He further appealed to Alhaji Baraje and others to toe the line of wisdom, peace, unity and assist the President and the party to achieve their enviable goals of taking the nation to the Promised Land.

“This advice becomes imperative as those suggesting that we leave the APC are only plotting to dig their political graves and become a laughing stock before Nigerians and the International community.”

Chief Eze further described the ten point agenda by the National Assembly which if President Buhari fails to implement will lead to his impeachment as clownish, laughable, childish and joke of the century.

“It is a pity that a body like the National Assembly that ought to be partners in progress and assisting the Presidency in her efforts to restore sanity into our polity is the one trying to constitute itself as an obstacle to the wheel of progress of the nation but they can be rest assured that patriotic Nigerians will not allow them to succeed.

“The fact remains that President Buhari is on top of most of the issues raised by the National Assembly, what he needs at the moment is the collaboration and cooperation of both members of the National Assembly and Nigerians in tackling both the security and other challenges facing our dear nation and not unwarranted threat of impeachment”, he posited.

Chief Eze pleaded with the National Assembly to be patriotic in most of her utterances and actions and avoid any act or statement that will overheat the polity.

“The National Assembly should collaborate with the Presidency not only to purge our nation of corruption but ensure that corrupt elements within the system are flushed out accordingly to enable us achieve the aim and principles of democracy”.

He reiterated that all the gang up against the re-election of President Buhari will be an exercise in futility as Nigerians are gradually accepting his policies and vision to reposition the country for greater and better future for us all.