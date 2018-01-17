Ladies and gentlemen, please meet the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept.

Like the movie Limitless where Bradley Cooper is able to access 100 percent of his brain capability — the new Lexus concept can do just that. Well, pretty close anyway. The Lexus LF-1 Limitless taps into your emotional side — passion, desire and excitement, and gives you a glimpse of what a premium high-performance luxury crossover from Lexus could be.

The adaptive air suspension links with the Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management System, the navigation system, data from the web and visual data from the environment to evaluate roads, terrain and weather. That information adjusts ride height, shock absorber damping rates and roll stiffness. The system also adapts to match the driver’s pace and driving style.

There’s also a 4-D navigation system which is designed to anticipate your needs. For example, depending on the progress of the programmed trip the system may suggest a fuel stop, rest breaks or restaurants. It could even offer to make hotel reservations at the end of the day. It’s like having a concierge right in the comfort of your car. The LF-1 may know you better than some of your friends and family.

This autonomous concept could be propelled by fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, gasoline or even all-electric.

LF-1 Limitless is Lexus’ next step in innovation.

What’s your take on the LF-1? Let’s hear you in the comment section.