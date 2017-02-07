‘It was important to share my learning of also feeling for lumps lying down as this helped me find my lump early enough for it to be treatable. If I had only checked while standing up, I may have found it too late to be treatable. But that’s something I don’t even want to think about.’
‘I happened to rest my hand on my inner left breast and felt something that hurt and then felt it properly and realised it was a lump. I wasn’t checking for lumps intentionally as I would usually do that in the shower.’
‘It’s important for women to get to know their breasts, and to talk to a doctor if they notice any unusual or persistent changes. There’s no need to check them regularly in a set way or at a set time, just have a look and a feel every now and then and get to know what’s normal for you.
‘And it’s not just about lumps. Other symptoms, such as a change in the size, shape or feel of a breast, skin changes such as dimpling or a rash, or changes to a nipple, could also be a sign of the disease. It’s far more likely to be something less serious than cancer, but it’s better to get checked out.’
