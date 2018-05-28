This is Nigeria, mixed reactions trail release of new Video – Ezekwesili, Omojuwa, American rapper, P Diddy and others react

This is Nigeria, mixed reactions trail release of new Video – Ezekwesili, Omojuwa, American rapper, P Diddy and others react

OLOGUN, Opeyemi Olorunishola

Twitter went agog over the weekend with the official release of the video This is Nigeria by a Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly called Falz.

The video was released barely a month after an American rapper, Childish Gambino dropped a searing video titled This is America. Gambino in his video addresses issues of gun violence and other criminalities in America.

The version, This is Nigeria released by Falz portrays the socioeconomic and political meltdown of the nation, which captures in totality the ills and current issues that has bedevilled the country.

However, since its release, the video had been greeted with a lot of opprobrium as well as encomium.

Many applaud this initiative and creativity; describing the symbolisms he employed in the video as an act of ingenuity bringing to fore the plights and predicaments of the Nigerian masses.

Some of the symbolisms include the spate of Fulani Herdsmen attacks, the Chibok and Dapchi school girls’ abduction, drug abuse, electoral rigging and bad governance, internet fraud (yahoo yahoo), incessant bomb attacks, religious impropriety, the wave of trend of injustice perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) among other insecurity issues.

Former Nigerian minister cum social rights activist, Obi Ezekwesili, reacted through her twitter handle, describing Falz as an activist-artist who brilliantly uses his music to fight for a just and good Nigeria.

Japheth Omojuwa, a Nigerian blogger and social media expert also spoke about the video, describing Falz as a conscious rapper, however, he expressed his displeasure in the attitude of Nigerians stating that a country where the obvious things are stated, many still miss it and it is so hard for many to see through the jest and the wit.

Dr Joe Abah, a socioeconomic commentator also expressed his pleasure about the video. In his tweet, “I’m pleased that we still have artists like Falz and Tuface talking about governance issues.

“Since the death of Fela, not many musicians have used their voices for the public cause. @Falzthebahdguy’s #ThisisNigeria is brilliant!

Also, Falz has been receiving international support; American hip-hop star, Sean Combs popularly called P Diddy re-shared a clip of the video from Falz’s page via his instagram with the caption “@Falzthebahdguy #nigeria Let Go!!!” .

However, despite the encomium pouring in, criticisms have trailed the musical video, which include the choice of the ladies dressed in hijabs dancing behind him while others have castigated him for taking a jab at what he describes as church extortion.

Regardless, many have expressed their support for the artiste stating the release of the video as a welcome development ahead of the democracy day celebration. An evaluation of how far we have come as a nation and the responsibilities that lie ahead for both our political leaders and the citizens.

Since its release, the video has hit over 990,000 views on YouTube.