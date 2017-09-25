Two nights ago, Nigerian pop star and Eric Many frontline act, Runtown headlined a major concert in Kigali the capital of Rwanda.

Tagged the ‘Runtown Experience Concert‘, the ‘Mad Over You‘ crooner indeed gave the people of Rwanda an experience they won’t forget in a hurry.

He performed countless tunes from his impressive arsenal of hit songs to the delight of his Rwandan fans as he was joined on stage by Sheebah, Rwanda’s leading female vocalist.

See photos below:

Watch video below: