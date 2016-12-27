There is a lot of suffering in the country – Cardinal Onaiyekan

By Amaechi Agbo

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Nigerians are hungry and suffering.

The clergy man who stated this in a monitored television programme while speaking on the State of the Nation, said that there is great suffering and hunger in the land. He also stated that even though the celebration of Christmas was traditionally not a Christian event, the question about the desirability of date does not count since such event then has been transformed to mark the birth of the saviour of the world. He also spoke on other issues ranging from elections and dictatorial leadership in Africa to the roles of religious leaders as catalyst for good governance, among others.

Meaning of Christmas

Christmas is just simple, it is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and saviour. A lot of people ask question about whether Christmas should be celebrated since it has pagan origin. They argue that 25th December was used to celebrate the Sun which was a god among the Jewish people. But what they do not understand is that the messiah is a reformer who came to reform and save the world. So if Christians now converts the Jewish ancestral pagan celebration to that of the modern day faith, I see no reason for the argument. The key fact is that a saviour was born and we celebrate his birth on the 25th of December every year.

Recession in the country

Nigerians are suffering. Nigerians have turned to beggars just to survive. They besiege my house every day to tell all kinds of harrowing experiences. They tell me their family and personal challenges, the need for them to pay their children’s school fees, lack of food to eat, business collapsing; a whole lot of problems.

In advanced countries of the world, infrastructures are put in place to take care of pregnant women but here we don’t have such a thing because we don’t care. Pregnant women give birth without midwives attendance. Recession and lack of proper economic policy has put Nigeria in great danger. There is hunger in the land and Nigerians are suffering.

Polarisation

The nation must see itself as a family, whether you are PDP, APC or mega party in making; whatever they are doing, we should see ourselves as one. Whether you are Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Tiv or whatsoever, we need to see ourselves as a family. We need to see ourselves as one unit, put all our resources together to tackle our common problems.

I plead to Nigerians that we should do our best to prevent unnecessary polarisation. We against them; we, winners against those who lost election. That should end because if we continue to divide ourselves, we will not be able to access the best grace we have in Nigeria.

When you want to play football in Nigeria, you don’t look for those who are in APC because if you pick your team from only the APC members, you will lose the game. We are now in a situation where the fears we express are shared by many Nigerians. I don’t know whether those who God has put in charge of the nation have the similar fear. If we often agree that there is so much seriousness, then there should be a state of emergency where all hands must be on the deck, let nothing be rejected.

Anti-Corruption campaign

In this issue, people’s utterances depends on where they are coming from but one thing is certain, that corruption is very much stronger and well in this country. When you have a situation in which the man who was carefully chosen to lead the anti-financial crime agency is now indicted, then are we waiting for angels to come from heaven? If that is our thinking, then in that case we don’t need government at all. We are talking about endemic and systemic corruption.

This is a situation whereby nobody or group will standby and say we are not part of it, that we don’t know the thieves. That was the problem we had and that is where this issue of targeting certain individuals comes in, targeting political opponents but we have seen that in reality, everybody is involved.

The system was corrupt, and if we really want to be sincere, anybody who has attained political mileage in this country, is very difficult not to be corrupt. Let us admit that and tackle it.

We will tackle it by changing the system; change the system in such a way that you don’t give leeway or too much power of discretion to huge sums of money to anybody. The much corruption in Nigeria is not about those who steal the money, it is the legal corruption that is killing us.

What do I mean by legal corruption? It means taking millions of naira legally, without even being charged for it. An example of legal corruption is when you hear that a member of the House of Assembly or a legislative house, for doing what I call little work, and going home every day with millions of naira in a country where people are dying. There is something wrong with that for goodness sake. Obviously, if we are waiting for those people to change the system, we will wait till thy kingdom comes.

Southern Kaduna State killings

This is very sad, sad because of the actual acts of barbarism that goes with walking into people’s houses and killing them; that is sad. It is even sadder because this has been happening over the past six years and people have been complaining.

First it was largely in Plateau State now we are talking about Southern Kaduna but even before then we have been hearing about Benue State and everywhere and it has always been the same scenario of Fulani herdsmen. Now some people say that they are not Fulani, some people will even say that they are not even Nigerians, but whoever they are and wherever they could be coming from, we believe that by now the government should have considered it a serious national security problem and put in effort to deal with it. They should up their intelligence gathering mechanism so that innocent and law-abiding citizens of this dear country will be able to sleep in peace.

The role of religious leaders in influencing good governance

When you talk about religions, I begin to ask myself, what are you talking about? Which religion? When people talk about religious leaders in the country, I ask, who is a religious leader in Nigeria? In Nigeria, anybody can jump up today I be a religious leaders, today you see him as a mechanic tomorrow he is a bishop. Let us just say right-minded Nigerians and I will begin to see it clearly. Whose ideas should be listened to? Every religious leader should take his or her own responsibility in this matter. People expect that religion should be for solidarity, honesty, for the care of the needy and poor in the country and society. Anything else, is not my own sense of religion.

New spirit of political leaders in Africa.

We can have a new set of political leaders in the continent if our leaders see leadership as a call for service, not for self-aggrandisement or self-enrichment. Let us take it from this, the majority of people who enter politics today do not enter in order to make things better for us, they enter to make things easier for themselves. How are we going to change that? But that is where the religious leaders can come in and preach as much as they like, over, and over again.

Religious organisations have the duty to correct whatever errors they themselves have made. If a religious organisation had preached terrorism, hatred of other people, then that religious organisation has the duty to unteach whatever they have thought.

The whole essence of Christmas is on the little boy who is in the manger. It is all about greatness and greatness is found in simplicity. That he is not only Lord, king of kings and lord of lords, he ruled by getting himself hung on the cross. He was hung on the cross because he pursued truth to its limits.

There are many people who have lived their lives that way, ready to suffer to sustain and keep the truth. People are found giving their lives to protect their nations and to improve the lots of their people. But there are others who have taken over power and used it badly and the more badly they use power, the less they are ready to move out of it.

We have seen it all over the continent. By the way, we should even count our blessings in Nigeria that we have not had a Mugabe on our hands or the guy in Congo as it is happening now because what the Congo President is telling us is that he cannot leave office because there is no new government. But he refused to call election saying he does not have money to call for election. What nonsense is that? Luckily in Nigeria, we have not reached that level of madness.

In my own God-feeling and I am very optimistic that Nigerians will not stomach that kind of thing. Nigerians will not allow that and whoever is ruling must be careful not to push us to do that. It will not happen.

The Gambia election and Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to leave office.

Election is all about acquisition of power. When people are so anxious to get power, for their own selfish reasons, they will do anything to get it. Concerning Jammeh, I am praying and hoping that someone will call the young man and speak to him that even in his own personal interest, to go into retirement and save the small country what will likely befall it if he insists on remaining on power.

Have religious organisations and clerics failed Nigerians?

The concept of religious organisations in Nigeria is very complex. There are many religious organisations whose ways of doing things are not my way of doing things. And there is no way we can agree amongst ourselves on what we can do, I can only talk about myself.

Happy Christmas and new year in advance to all Nigerians. 2017 will be better for us.