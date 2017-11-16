‘The Wedding Party 2-Destination Dubai’, a sequel to the blockbuster Nollywood romantic movie, ‘The Wedding Party 1’, is set to hit cinemas on Dec.15, its producers say.‘The Wedding Party 1′ premiered in cinemas across Nigeria, in December 2016, and reportedly grossed N203 million in just two weeks, topping the 2016 Nigerian Box Office.

The producer, ELFIKE Film Collective; a partnership between Ebony Life Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios, has released the trailer of the acclaimed movie.

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai’ plot, focuses on Dozie (Banky W )the groom’s brother, Nonso (played by Enyinna Nwigwe), who has continued his romance with Deirdre (played by Daniella Down), the bridesmaid from London.

Nonso proposes by accident, while on a dinner date, and that sets off a chain of intriguing events.

Although, Deirdre’s British family, as well as some members of Nonso’s family was against the pairing, the ‘love birds’ seemed bothered.

However, after an unpleasant introduction ceremony in Lagos, both families reluctantly agreed to a wedding in Dubai, setting off other comic and chaotic episodes of the Wedding Party Story.

Besides the original movie’s main cast, other Nollywood stars including Patience Ozokwor, Omoni Oboli and ace comedians Seyi Law and Chigurl are also featured in the sequel.

The original cast includes Banky W, Adesuwa Etomi, Daniella Down, RMD and Ali Baba.

Others are, Ireti Doyle, Enyinna Nwigwe, Beverly Naya and Somkele Idhalama,among others

The producer said further that The Wedding Party 1, also grossed a total box office in excess of N450 million in less than 10 months, and became the highest-grossing Nollywood film ever.

NAN reports that his feat surpassed the total earnings of other acclaimed highest grossing Nollywood movies incluiding, ‘A Trip To Jamaica’, ‘Wives on Strike’ and ‘The CEO’, which grossed N168 million, N71 million and N60 million respectively.(NAN)