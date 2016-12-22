The Top 10 Hottest Rappers In Nigeria For 2016

Who is Nigeria’s hottest rapper in 2016?

Have you made out your own list of who you think is the hottest rapper in the game this year? Any body who makes it on our list has essentially garnered a decent amount of buzz, has a number of materials out there which speak for the artiste.

Shout out to all the Emcees doing their quota in keeping hip-hop and rap music alive in Nigeria. A round of applause to y’all. You’re all important to the culture.

This is where it gets serious LOL. 2016 has not been the best year for Nigerians; this year has also not been the most exciting year if you think of hip-hop and rap music in Nigeria. The genre took a nosedive. Our favorite rappers did very little to salvage hip-hop from plummeting. I caught some rappers singing. Some acclaimed hip-hop albums would easily pass as a pop album. That’s how bad it got.

Nonetheless, this post is to knowledge some of hottest rappers in Nigeria this year who still did their thing (relatively speaking). Are you eager to know who occupies the number one spot? Here we go!

10. Mode 9

Veteran hip-hop head Mode 9 makes it 10. Basically Mode 9 has been consistent with what seems to be an original template for hip-hop and rap. This year he dropped another album “INSULIN“, and the legacy continues on. Even though he said he’s done with Naija rap, you can’t call Hip-Hop in Nigeria without his name.

9. Olamide

Baddo Sneh is at number 9 position. 2016 was not nnecessarily the best year for the YBNL leader unlike 2015. Anyways after releasing over 6 singles this year “Who You Epp” seems to be his biggest personal hit this year. Albeit, “Who You Epp” was thrown out as a competition which helped the track gain viral status. But anyway you slice it. Olamide dropped one of the hottest rap jams of 2016

8. Zoro

This year has been quite successful for Zoro. Yet another rapper from the east, who is gaining a lot of buzz with his singles “Ogene” and “Achikolo” as well as a hot feature in Flavour’s Une Soul. Owoh Chimaobi occupies the number 8th position on our list. If you’v seen the reaction from folks when Ogene comes on, you’ll understand why.

7. Ill Bliss

IllyGaty! The main Oga Boss himself is one of the veterans in the game, and has shown it time and time again. Illbliss latest and fourth studio album “iLLyGati 7075” looks like his best body of work so far. He awhile ago dropped a freestyle “iLLyChapo” which I believe was badass, and his single, Nku, from earlier in the year is one of the hottest tracks of 2016.

6. Boogey

David Iye Odey may only be well known except by die hard fans of hip-hop in Nigeria, but he’s still someone no MC will ever test. Boogey is ending the year well as he bagged Headies Awards nomination in the “Lyricist on the roll” category. Boogey has droppd two taps this year already – The Lost & Found and Incognito. You already know what to do.

5. MI Abaga

MI Abaga any day anytime delivers incredible bars when needed. The now Chocolate City President arguably is the king of mixtapes right here and this year he gave a third installment of his iLLegal Music mix-tape series. Now w know he said he doesn’t want to b on rap lists, but we’re not paying that any mind.

4. Ycee

Omo Alhaji, the only rapper who made the list without an official album or tape to his name. Oludemilade Alejo hit it big with “Jagaban” and “Omo Alhaji” last year. Since then the buzz has only gotten stronger. Dropping hot singles (including Su Mi), hitting hard on features, and wrapping it all up with a nice deal with Sony. The MTV MAMA nod as “Best Hip Hop” is no fluke. An EP coming soon.

3. Phyno

I swear I heard Phyno sing a lot this year. But that aside Nelson Chibuzor is easily one of the hottest rappers in 2016. Sadly much of it came from his mega hit “Fada Fada“, assisted by colleague and friend Olamide. But don’t get it twisted, The king of the east dropped his new album “Playmaker” and he surprised many by going pretty hard. It’s not all singing and highlife. Phyno can still own it when it comes to rap.

2. Reminisce

Alaga Ibile makes it to the number 2 spot. In August, Reminisce blessed us with his fourth studio album “El-Hadj“. This showed the rapper has matured in his craft and also kept the tenets of rap and hip-hop. Go bump his “El-Hadj” and get the feel of what indigenous rap music should be like. If you thought any different, Reminisce has cleared all that this year with his heavy tracks Asalamalekun, and his Feego Cypher series. His also raised his profile in the hip-hop community by putting folks on (re:Ola Dips).

1. Falz

Folarin Falana, Falz the bahd guy is undoubtedly Nigeria’s hottest rapper at the moment. His works speak for him. Right from his 2015 album “Stories That Touch” to his latest EP with Simi, “Chemistry“, and arguably the video of the year, Soldier. Falz has butted his way to the very top. There’s no doubt that from every angle (commercial and critical), he’s been the hottest in the game. His playful lyrics, and unique stories in his songs has earned him fans from all corners of the country.

Notable mentions

Vector – VEC, many times winner of Headies Awards “Lyricist on the roll” is a notable mention. He has released a few singles this year to keep him in the game. Meanwhile the rapper might just be saving his dopeness for his soon come album “Lafiaji” this December.

Ola Dips – Go ahead and vote who is your hottest rapper in 2016. Drop your feedback in the comments section if you disagree.