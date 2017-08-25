The office of the President of Nigeria is like the treasure house of the Nation. It is our own goldmine, our diamond house, as well as the engine head of the Federation.

It is our own version of American white house; the most exalted of all the offices that can be found in Nigeria; the likely most aesthetic, the most protected, guarded and sensitive.

The building espousing this oval office, is on its own a power house. It oozes with strength, authority, might and everything the Nation symbolizes. It epitomizes what it is called – the office of the President, Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

This is an office the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo died dreaming to occupy, even for a day without results. It is an office Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as reported wanted an elongated term for, for his love of the residence but was met with stiff resistance.

Popularly called Aso Rock Villa, this is one office president Muhamadu Buhari vied to occupy for three consecutive times without results for his undying attraction to. And yet, he went to court, even to the Supreme level alleging rigging and malpractices as to why he was denied the opportunity to assumed such office in the three-times attempts he made without results.

Former Biafra war-lord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu sought this office with all his vigor without headway. Atiku too, has been on the trail of this coveted chair of affluence and influence without effect. And so?

Unknown to us for these years, same office has been the official residential designate of Rodents – carriers of both ebola-scourge and laser-fever, which had recently plagued the Nation, while killing the number it did, including our finesss without apology.

And So, unknown to us again, Rodents have been feasting-fat on this presidential house, it’s furniture, air conditioning apparatus, files and every other necessary office tools in this all important building – not even minding it is heavily secured by the police, military personnel and security dogs.

And yet, like a barbecue, they have been feasting and probably, popping champagne in the oval office, while the actual owner was holidaying and receiving medical attention in far away London.

What Guts and Audacity from no other creatures but rats! What an injury to the widely celebrated arrival of President Muhamadu Buhari, just a few days ago by one of a smallest creatures on the surface of the earth!

I guess at this point, the Nigerian Senate should by its recent practice of invitations and a matter of national emergency, issue a warrant of appearance to these rats as to offer explanation to why they should descend on the office of our dear president without recourse to the level of injury it might cause us.

Nigeria is indeed, an unserious Nation. Everything goes in this part of the world. And our leaders take us for who they think we are – unreasonable set of citizens. What we need is nothing but the truth about the whole thing.

And what truth? Many would ask. It is the truth about the whole drama: President Buhari is still very much unhealthy enough to steer the ship of the Nation as we are meant to believe. And it is an open truth.

His hurried and unanticipated return to resume work after pressures is a pointer to that effect; his broadcast to work from home is another poster to the realization. And then, the cancellation of the FEC meeting, just yesterday all goes to say the same thing.

So, Garba, why coming to tell us the rat-story instead? It was the least I expected from a former NUJ Chairman and a seasoned writer of class like Garba, who is also one of the closest aids to Mr. President.

Garba should have seized same opportunity and time spent in crafting the rat story, to toe the path of honour and appeal to Nigerians to be patient with the President’s recovery as no one is infallible.

But be it as it may, Nigerians know better. They know when they are taken on a ride and when they are on a journey to know where. And yet again, they know when government is responsive and transparent. That is all I know about Nigerians.

Gwiyi Solomon writes from Enugu.

Email:gwiyisolo_info@yahoo.com