Black Panther is the greatest movie of all time, according to scores of fans who haven’t seen the film in theaters yet. For the past year, anticipation has been nothing short of breathless, with diehards re-tweeting every morsel of information about Marvel’s first black superhero film. Now, at long last, social reactions are out from the lucky few who have actually laid eyes on the movie—and, as expected, they loved every second of it.

These early responses range from highly complimentary to completely astounded, indicating that Marvel’s got a monster hit on its hands. Their reactions should be taken with a smidge of salt, since early screenings of films like these are aimed at friendly crowds predisposed to effusive love—and the majority of critics haven’t seen the movie yet. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if the hype holds up, either. This wouldn’t be the first time the studio’s released a blockbuster—but the ecstatic early rumblings around Black Panther, coupled with the fact that it marks T’Challa’s first solo film, make this superhero story a particular force to be reckoned with.

While many of the critics, reporters, and celebrities who spied the movie at its premiere Monday night opted for overall praise, others singled out specific details. Michael B. Jordan’s villainous Erik Killmonger was lauded for his realistic origin story and emotional development. Letitia Wright, who plays the genius Princess Shuri, was applauded for her smart and funny performance, and for serving as an intelligent role model for young black girls. Director Ryan Coogler was also commended for bringing Wakanda to the big screen for the very first time. Hell, the movie is apparently so amazing that even Donald Glover, a social-media Luddite (and future Disney royalty, thanks to the new Lion King and Solo: A Star Wars Story), tweeted its praises.

Vanity Fair