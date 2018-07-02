…A Journey of a Lifetime across the 36 States in Nigeria

A young man identified as Shaibu Hamza Olobo, an indigene of Igalamela Local Government in Kogi State has embarked on an exhilarating adventure. Olobo is a graduate of Computer Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a traveller, photographer and an aspiring filmmaker who started a project two months ago to travel round the 36 States in Nigeria.

He is of the opinion that the negative publicity about Nigeria is a little too much, and as such aims to change the trend of things in the little way he can. Olobo believes this bad news is only a paltry of 30 percent, and he is on a journey to unravel the 70 percent of the other news, or rather, the inspiring stories no one is talking about.

Olobo in his words said, “I’m on a mission to visit the 36 States of Nigeria to meet with people, experience their culture, eat their food and understand their way of life. I will document and publicise these things along with stories of amazing Nigerians who have contributed positively to the success of this journey of a lifetime.

“The material I come up with will form my own little contribution towards proving to you my fellow Nigerians and the rest of the world that, even though our country is not perfect, it is beautiful beyond measure with potential that will make your eyes pop. I’ll be in your state soon, come on, let us make a good story.”

The News Chronicle spoke with Olobo on this rare adventure of his. He expressed his appreciation for the publicity his project has garnered so far, and affirmed his goal is to tell stories of beauty, heroism, hospitality and courage across Nigeria.

Olobo who is currently visiting his 6th state said the inspiration of the project started after he heard Chimamanda Adichie talk about the dangers of a single story, then, he became determined to the tell the story of ‘the flip side’. He started in Niger state and has travelled through Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and now in Jigawa state.

When asked what his biggest lesson has been, he said that the little stories that have been neglected by everybody are the ones that portray the true nature of Nigerians. He also expressed the eagerness of Nigerians to make these stories heard.

“Everybody wants to take to me in upon hearing that there is even the modicum possibility of their hospitality being made known to the world. These things only strengthen my commitment to telling these little stories that matter because it is these little drops that end up forming an ocean of goodwill,” he said.

It gladdens the heart to see young Nigerians strive to change the narrative of their country, irrespective of the daunting challenges that abound. Just like Bishop Kukah said in 2014, “what we require now are new visionaries to set higher standard. What we need are new dreamers with the necessary imagination to summon our people to a greater tomorrow”, Olobo is definitely toeing that line.