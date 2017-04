In a bid to instill discipline, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Rivers, Andrew Kumapayi, on Monday cut the hair of female staff. This happened during a general inspection on the staff of the FRSC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The inspection covered the uniforms, finger nails, as well as the hairdos of FRSC personnel and Kumapayi used a scissors to give an on-the-spot haircut to defaulting female staff.