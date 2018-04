African superstar and serial hitmaker – Teknohas been dropping singles back to back this year and he’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

After teasing a new single on Instagram that even caught the attention of the 6 god – Drake, the singer finally dishes out the spanking new single entitled “Jogodo”.

The single is produced by Tekno and it borrows from Professor Linkin’s “Jogodo”.

Listen Up!

Source: Notjustok