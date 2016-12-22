Tekno Disqualified From Headies “Next Rated” Award

Fresh news from theNET has revealed TripleMG lead act Tekno has been disqualified from the Headies awards “Next Rated” category.

Tekno was nominated alongside Ycee, Mr Eazi, Aramide and Humblesmith.

According to reliable information obtained by Thenetng, the jury took the decision to withdraw his nomination because he failed to participate in all of the required activities by organisers leading up to the event.

Official e-mails between the organisers and the singer’s reps confirm all nominees for the category were required to take part in promotional activities including photoshoots, interviews and more.

An insider says all other nominees were available for all the activities.

‘We reached out to them repeatedly, using personal contacts and official channels. They promised he’ll come but he did not. They were clearly aware of the consequences,’

‘Tekno has unfortunately not made himself available for any of the mandatory activities, hence the committee’s decision to effectively withdraw his nomination for this year.’

The Headies is set to hold tomorrow, December 22nd at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre and would be hosted by the duo of rapper Falz and actress, Adesua Etomi.