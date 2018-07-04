The French President, Emmanuel Macron has had a feel of the Nigerian Spirit from his meeting with the President, Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, and a swell time of fun at the African Shrine later in the night, he had the opportunity to meet with the vibrant and energetic 2,000 Tony Elumelu Foundation entrepreneurs in an interactive session that was held earlier on Wednesday.

Macron told the gathering that he was there because there is a lot he wanted to change; a lot of things and he decided, to innovate and take risks in political life, without a need to ask for the permission to do so.

“When you are a Nigerian entrepreneur, you have a big advantage, your market is huge. And if you don’t get access to the market, I am sorry to be blunt, but it’s the story of your politicians. I mean, that’s the job of your government!

” The concentration of wealth in the top 1% of the population and in Europe and the U.S., the Western world, some felt like the potential victim of globalization were the middle-class.

“Africa is the one to decide for Africa, to explain about Africa, to create its own model of entrepreneurship, on its own culture and to explain it to the rest of the world.

“Nobody has to decide for our future, we are the ones to decide. Nobody has to lecture us, which means we are to take responsibility.

“Guess what, even when I tried to get some advice from the insiders of the game, the first advice was, ‘you should wait a little bit, wait a little bit. At a point in time, it will be for you, not now!’ Never follow this sort of advice.

“If you want to do it, if you want to change this world, if you want to change your country, if you believe in your innovation, yin your project, just make it visible, create, dare and do it right now. That’s the answer for this continent.

“If Africa doesn’t succeed, Europe will not succeed in the long run because if Africa doesn’t succeed, France & Europe will never succeed. For 2 very simple reasons; Europe is not an island and this migration is exactly because we have a common destiny.

“When u fail, it’s not so important. I failed a lot of times… in different fields. I didn’t want to become a politician. I didn’t want to be president…thing is, I learned from my failures and because too many people told me it was impossible now they are using this to manipulate the society. Which means that we have to fix the issue. I have my strategies for these issues but the strategy is NOT to build a wall”, he told the gathering.