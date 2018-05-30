He is an AGIP and political prostitute – Omokri

Ever seen a lying Pastor? – Shehu

As Nigerians celebrate Democracy day and the three years administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC), former Presidential aide during the past administration, Reno Omokri has continued to throw banters at the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu.

Omokri had earlier granted an interview to the Punch where he castigated the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and his cabinet, specifically attacking Garba Shehu who he described as an AGIP (Any Government in Power) and a political prostitute.

He reportedly referred to the SSA as someone who should and cannot be trusted because his loyalty is dictated by what he would get for his own “stomach”.

The SSA, Garba Shehu swiftly, in a press statement went for the jugular when he termed the former presidential aide who is also a pastor as a chronic liar, who is known peddling lies and unfounded facts.

Shehu who affirmed that he once worked in the media office of a PDP administration, denied that it was up to a period of five years as alleged by the former aide, but only for six months at which point it was announced on the network news to his surprise, that his letter of resignation had been accepted when he hadn’t written any.

According to him, “Pastor Reno lied by calling me an AGIP – meaning an unprincipled person ready to serve any government in power. The period he was referring to was one in which my boss ran into bad political weather and some of us around him were scapegoated. I was locked in DSS detention many times, my houses in Kano and Abuja broken into and valuables, including cash some of which were never returned were seized.

“I was going to court for two years and for the most part of which I didn’t have a passport. In the course of that trial, the judge presiding called back my lawyers, Niyi Akintola, SAN and Rickey Tarfa, SAN, after an adjournment to say that “I didn’t mean that he should be kept in DSS detention. I said he should be taken to Kuje Prison,” and that’s where I was kept. Under detention in the DSS I was stripped down to the pants and photographed head to toe. All that didn’t make one to capitulate”.

However, when most people thought the dust raised by the duo was going settle down, Omokri went on to his twitter account in response to some queries by followers describing the SSA as a “shameless character”.

“Only a shameless character like @Garshehu, who worked as SA Media in the PDP Government of Obasanjo can turn around today to now insult the same Obasanjo under whom he served for the same Buhari that he once attacked when he was in the PDP. People whose loyalty can be bought!

“If you say @Garshehu is senior to me in political prostitution, I will accept. Please dont compare me to a man who attacked Buhari for the Obasanjo government only to now attack Obasanjo for the Buhari govt. Where is the morality? Where is the principle?

“Can you imagine this Any Government in Power (AGIP) character called @Garshehu attacking me? I can NEVER be bought like you. Insult Buhari for PDP one day, insult PDP for Buhari the next. It is shameless political prostitutes like you that make decent people run from politics!

“For 20 years I‘ve been loyal to PDP. I have NEVER looked left or right. I remain loyal to @GEJonathan In power and out of power. I have maintained my conscience. I will NEVER be a food is ready character like @GarShehu, who jumps from PDP to APC depending on which party has food.

“When @Garshehu was enjoying as SA Media in the Obasanjo PDP govt, he did not know PDP was bad. When he was attacking @MBuhari while he was in the PDP, he did not know Buhari was good. People like Garba go where the stomachs can find food not where their conscience can find peace.

“People like @Garshehu ridiculed Fayose’s stomach infrastructure, yet they are ardent disciples of stomach infrastructure! When PDP was providing Garba’s stomach infrastructure he was attacking Buhari. Now that Buhari provides Garba’s stomach infrastructure, he is attacking PDP.

“@Garshehu, how can you eat under @OfficialPDPNig as SA Media under Obasanjo where you were attacking @MBuhari, then when food finished, you switched loyalty to APC because of food and started attacking PDP that once fed you? What is the difference between you and a prostitute?