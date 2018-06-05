Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) a Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has expressed sadness over the death of the pioneer chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) Justice Mustapha Akanbi.

Alhaji Tanimu noted that the jurist will be remembered for his forthrightness in speaking truth to power in the quest for good governance, and for his courage and fearlessness in fighting against corruption birth in his public and private life.

In a statement signed by Sola Atere, Director Media and Publicity for the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (KTT) Presidential Campaign Organisation, the Presidential aspirant stated that the best legacy which the nation can bestow on the late jurist is for us to embrace the cardinal virtues of honesty, integrity, hardworking and selfless service which Justice Mustapha Akanbi epitomized.

Similarly, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki who had earlier planned a scheduled condolence to the family of the late jurist twitted an apology to the family members, over his non ability to pay the scheduled visit due to the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“My sincere apologies to the family of the late Justice Akanbi for not being able to make today’s visit — as originally planned”, he said.

Justice Akanbi who was born on September 11, 1932 in Accra, Ghana, died on Sunday at the age of 85, he was however buried at his Agba Dam GRA residence in Ilorin in funeral led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Mohammed Bashir.

He was the President of the court of appeal from 1992 till 1999 when he retired, before he was appointed the pioneer chairman of the ICPC by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000 and served till 2005.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recalled that through a most rigorous search for a new leadership that will take the ICPC to the enviable height desired for the Commission. Of about ten people he sought for advice from, seven pointed at Justice Mustapha Akanbi.

“His background and disposition were formidably humble, unassuming, and oozing with patent honesty and integrity. I lost no time in settling for him, even though it wasnt an easy task to be able to convince or persuade him to accept the task. I had to use all power of persuasion at my disposal to move him to yield.

“With Justice Akanbi in charge of ICPC, I did not have to worry about how well. He was, of course, a hand-on manager. It is needless to say that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the combined and complementary efforts of ICPC under him and EFCC under Nuhu Ribadu made Nigerians and non-Nigerians to know that corruption can be put in check and put to flight.

“The two commissions raised the hope of Nigerians that this country can get to where and be what God has created it to be if the leadership is right and the will with commitment is there.”

“In a country like ours which is abundantly endowed with stars and frontiersmen, Justice Akanbi was one genuine patriot who radiated dominantly within our national space and beyond.

“He was a distinguished Nigerian, an icon, a paragon of rightness and rectitude, whose life is devoted entirely to the service of his nation. He was a role model and a nationalist.

“He will be recorded by history as a Nigerian who embodies all the high points of our national achievements, and one of the very rare breed of citizens who have combined total dedication, commitment and excellence in all national endeavours they have engaged in.

“All of these explain his conferment with the medal of the Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR) and appointment, in the year 2000 by me as a democratically-elected President of Nigeria, to head the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), a body vested with the statutory responsibility of combating the malaise of corruption within the Nigerian nation.”, the former President said in his statement.