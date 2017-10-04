Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a popular musician and social critic, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph.

His wife whose name could not be ascertained as at press time was said to been shot in the head.

Osayomore was kidnapped at about 10pm at Orovie village off Upper Ekewan road in Egor local government area.

On September 24, three policemen stationed at the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park were killed by kidnappers while the Managing Director of the Zoo, Dr. Andy Ehanire was abducted.

Source: The Nation