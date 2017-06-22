Armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a middle-aged woman in Ekpoma, Esan South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident was said to have occurred at Ukpenu on Wednesday, several weeks after two women were killed by herdsmen in Ewu.

It was learnt that the victim, said to be pregnant, had been accosted on her way to a farm by the attackers.

The assailants were said to have raped her before she was killed.

A source in the area told our correspondent that the woman also had her head severed by the herdsmen.

It was learnt that the incident angered some youths in the area who barricaded a major road with burning tyres to protest the murder of the woman.

“Suspected Fulani people raped and beheaded a pregnant woman in Ekpoma, Edo State. So, there is a protest now at Ukpenu, Ekpoma,” the source said.

“It happened today (Wednesday). People went to their farms and the woman was accosted, raped and beheaded,” the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Moses Nkombe, could not be reached for comments on Wednesday evening as calls put across to his telephone line rang out.

He had yet to respond to a text message sent to him as of press time.

However, there have been several complaints about the alleged criminal activities of herdsmen in the state, a development that prompted the state House of Assembly to formulate a grazing bill which passed its second reading on

Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the member representing Egor and Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr.

Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has called for the prohibition of open grazing in the state.

Agbonayinma, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, urged the assembly to take drastic measures to check the movement of herdsmen and protect lives and property in the state.

