Super Eagles star, Omeruo, opens up on “affair” with Asisat Oshoala

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, speaks to PREMIUM TIMES about his career, football and his rumoured affairs with Super Falcons player and the current female African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala. Since a picture of the duo surfaced on social media recently, there have been speculations that the two are dating.

Excerpts:

PT: Super Eagles lost to South Africa in Uyo during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, any fear of meeting them this weekend in a friendly match?

Omeruo: No fear, it’s a good test for us, we need a team like that – strong teams which are also our oppositions. We have no fear for anyone, we will go there and play, the most important thing is to understand ourselves, we are professionals and we will give our best.

PT: Would you love to join the U23 Dream Team if they qualify for the Olympics?

Omeruo: I don’t think they need me right now, from what I am seeing, they have got good defenders and I am not sure I am needed. We will see what happens if I am invited.

PT: Looking at the newly invited Super Eagles players, do you miss the AFCON 2013 squad?

Omeruo: Before the Nations cup we got the opportunity to train together very well. We got to know each other better, it is good to have the new players too, it is the national team. I know I am looking forward to training with them and let us see what happens from there

PT: Any plans to go back to Chelsea FC?

Omeruo: We are trying to gain promotion or remain in the league. It is better to stay where you gained confidence and you know your whereabouts, the important thing for us is to gain promotion.

PT: Not a regular for Middlesborough, how do you cope with that?

Omeruo: In football like some of my friends will say, it is better to go through these situations now that you are young, than later in your career. The important thing is, I have to stay focused and support the team even if I am not on the bench and be ready for them whenever I am being called upon to play.

PT: Are there personal targets for your club?

Omeruo: I hope we gain promotion then look for the best options for the new season.

PT: Do you have plans to leave your club at the end of the season?

Omeruo: Well, you cannot rule it out. Clubs will always come but I’m more focused on gaining promotion to the premiership with my team, that is all.

PT: Your younger brother, Lucky Omeruo was invited to the U23 team, do you have football running in your family?

Omeruo: It (Football) has been in us, my other brother used to play for Sunshine Stars as well, and lucky is the best amongst all of us. I am really happy that he has come this far and I can only wish him the best.

PT: Apart from Football what else do you do to relax?

Omeruo: I spend time with my family each time I come around you know. I go on Instagram a lot, I play games and watch movies.

PT: Are you truly dating Asisat Oshoala?

Omeruo: I know people will talk about us. She is someone that I have been encouraging like a sister from when she was playing for the under 17, and I am really happy she has come this far. The fact that she is in Liverpool not far from me I take her out sometimes, she is a great talent and I wish her all the best.