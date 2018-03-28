Mitrovic netted a second half double at the Hive Stadium to beat Nigeria.

In the compact ground of the Hive Stadium in London, the Super Eagles of Nigeria could not contain Serbia who outclassed them to a 2-0 win courtesy of an Aleksandar Mitrovicdouble in a friendly played on Tuesday, March 27.

The Super Eagles were in a buoyant mood after their 1-0 win over Poland on Friday, March 23 in their first friendly game of the international break and indeed the mood around the camp has been high-spirited following a very successful 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign and that win over Argentina in November 2017.

There is a return of that belief that the Super Eagles can surprise the world this summer in Russia. If winning the trophy was too much of a utopian dream, getting to the semi-finals is very much achievable with this talented group of Super Eagles players.

Mitrovic, however, had other plans, netting two second-half goals to dampen the spirit of the Super Eagles and Nigerians in general.

The Fulham striker, on-loan from Newcastle United was in the mood from the first minute as Serbia started on the front foot.

As early as in the sixth minute, the Super Eagles needed a last-ditch tackle from left-back Brian Idowu to stop the striker from shooting from a good position.

Although Victor Moses had time to threaten a little bit, Dusan Tadic in the 10th minute got his header past the goal line but Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was quick to get the ball before the referee could see it. Just as it was against Poland, it should have been a goal for Serbia with the help of a VAR.

Serbia kept dominating but in the 21st minute Alex Iwobi did well to shoot on a half turn but his shot was blocked by a Serbian defender.

Iwobi fired wide seconds later after good work from Moses before the Chelsea star wasted a freekick.

Ahmed Musa starting in place of Odion Ighalo used his pace to beat Branislav Ivanovicbefore the Serbian defender fouled him on the edge of the box.

Chidozie Awaziem who started in place of Leon Balogun who failed a late fitness test, could not direct his header to goal from the resultant free-kick as the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Serbia started off the way they ended the first half but Ighalo who introduced for Moses immediately after the break was a menace to the Serbian defender.

Uzoho, however, had to be quick to come out to get a ball in the 49th minute while Awaziem stopped Mitrovic from getting a clean strike at goal a minute later.

Ighalo was still causing all sorts of problems for the Serbian defence before Mitrovic opened the scoring.

For the first goal in the 67th minute, he finished off a pass with his left foot past Uzoho.

Mitrovic added his second of the night in the 80th minute, getting on a pass from Filip Kostić in the box to tap in.

John Ogu who had just come in earlier and Mitrovic received cautions following a scuffle before a Nigerian corner evaded everyone in the Serbian box.

