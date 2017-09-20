Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, are not one of the playable teams in the latest Fifa 18 set to be released on September 29, 2017.
Only four African countries – Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt and South Africa – were included in the playable teams by EA Sports.
Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who all have a huge fan base in Nigeria are among the 700 clubs available to play in FIFA 18 when it is released next week.
Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers), Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti (Gent) and ex-Nigeria U23 invitee Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) have been listed among the top ten players for strength and physicality.
National Teams Fifa 18
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia *
Brazil
Bulgaria *
Cameroon *
Canada
Chile *
China PR
Colombia *
Côte d’Ivoire *
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador *
Egypt *
England
Finland *
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary *
Iceland
India *
Ireland
Italy
Mexico
Netherlands
New Zealand
Northern Ireland
Norway
Paraguay *
Peru *
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Slovenia *
South Africa *
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland *
Turkey
United States
Uruguay *
Venezuela *
Wales
