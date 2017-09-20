Super Eagles Not One Of The Teams In Fifa 18, Cameroon Listed

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, are not one of the playable teams in the latest Fifa 18 set to be released on September 29, 2017.

Only four African countries – Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt and South Africa – were included in the playable teams by EA Sports.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who all have a huge fan base in Nigeria are among the 700 clubs available to play in FIFA 18 when it is released next week.

Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers), Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti (Gent) and ex-Nigeria U23 invitee Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) have been listed among the top ten players for strength and physicality.

National Teams Fifa 18

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia *

Brazil

Bulgaria *

Cameroon *

Canada

Chile *

China PR

Colombia *

Côte d’Ivoire *

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador *

Egypt *

England

Finland *

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary *

Iceland

India *

Ireland

Italy

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Norway

Paraguay *

Peru *

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Scotland

Slovenia *

South Africa *

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland *

Turkey

United States

Uruguay *

Venezuela *

Wales

