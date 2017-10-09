Multi–millionaire and Business Mogul, Kensington Adebutu, has splashed the sum of N50 million on the Super Eagles, after they made us the first African country to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Adebutu, who was full of praises for the Super Eagles for their determination, professionalism and commitment throughout the qualifying campaign, said: “I congratulate the Super Eagles for overhauling the so–called ‘Group of Death’ even with a game to spare.”

He urged the team not to rest on its oars, but to prepare hard to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and Africa at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year summer.

From Daily Post