Just like it happened with the champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Plateau United, Punch reports that no fewer than 20 Sunshine Stars players might get the axe ahead of the new season, in order to strengthen the team.

Background:

Sunshine battled against relegation in the larger part of last season – and a late surge saw them come 10th.

Happening now:

The report says that Sunshine manager, Duke Udi had allegedly been directed by the management of the club to dispense with the services of players who turned in below-par performances last season.

The coaching staff had already submitted the list of unwanted players to the management of the club.

It was learnt the management are only awaiting the go-ahead of the Ondo State Football Agency to send the affected players packing.

However, the media officer of the club, Mr Chris Okunnuwa denied the report, saying he was not aware of any moves to sack some of the players.

denied the report, saying he was not aware of any moves to sack some of the players. He said, “We are not sacking any player. What is happening is that some players are having contracts with us, if they will be with us next season, their contracts will be renewed otherwise they will be relieved of their jobs.

“It is a tradition in football that at the end of every season, some players will go while some will come into the team but at Sunshine, there is no plan to lay off 20 players, it is not true.”

Culled from: YNaija