Fortuna Sittard Fc coach Sunday Oliseh, revealed he was just 200 meters far from the Dortmund stadium when blasts went off, harming one player and compelling the game to be put off.

Sunday Oliseh survived the blasts that shook the German team’s mass transit on their way to the Stadium for their Champions League clash against Monaco on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international has clarified that he was so near the blast while expressing gratitude toward God for saving his life. The 42-year old was in Germany to see his old side play against French visitors Monaco in the quarterfinal Champions League game at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium, before the match was cancelled because of the blasts, which injured former Barcelona player Marc Bartra

“Thank God! I Was only 200 meters from the Dortmund stadium when D bombs struck Dortmund team Bus! Really Scary day but appreciative to be safe!” he tweeted

