A female suicide bomber has killed two soldiers at a military camp behind the Internally Displaced People’s Camp in Mashimari town of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. Saharareporters gathered on Thursday that the bombing occurred at about 7:30 pm local time on Wednesday when the suspect detonated an improvised explosive device strapped to her body as the two soldiers approached her.

A female suicide bomber has killed two soldiers at a military camp behind the Internally Displaced People’s Camp in Mashimari town of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Saharareporters gathered on Thursday that the bombing occurred at about 7:30 pm local time on Wednesday when the suspect detonated an improvised explosive device strapped to her body as the two soldiers approached her.

A team of investigators from the Army Command in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, later visited the scene of the bombing to confirm the incident and commenced investigation.

Saharareporters also gathered on Thursday that normalcy had returned to the military camp, although the Army was still monitoring the situation.

Suicide bombings have been fewer in recent months in the Borno area as Nigerian troops intensify security of lives and property of indigenes, although cases like Wednesday night’s confound the intelligence network.

Two bombings have occurred at the University of Maiduguri campus in the past couple of months, one which occurred during the Muslims’ early morning prayers leaving casualties in its wake while the other was averted by local guard dogs.

Source: Saharareporters