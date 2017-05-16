Three female bombers stormed an unofficial IDP camp in Konduga town on Monday night, killing themselves along with two others while injuring four women.

t least five people have been killed and four others injured after suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Borno State on Monday night, vigilante sources said.

Three female bombers stormed an unofficial IDP camp in Konduga town on Monday night, killing themselves along with two others while injuring four women.

A rescue worker told SaharaReporters by phone that it occurred about 9:20 p.m. around Bakin Kogi area of Konduga town.

“They blew up themselves simultaneously. Two people died and four were seriously injured. It could have been worse,” he said.

He told our correspondent that the four injured women have been evacuated to the Borno State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri where they are currently receiving treatment.

Source: Saharareporters