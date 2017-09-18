The fate of university students now hang in the balance as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its various branches to put on-hold the proposed emergency congress today meant to take final position on the strike.

The various branch congresses were scheduled for Monday to decide on the on going five-week-old strike after the National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Thursday and Friday.

The national body of the union at the weekend sent signals to branch chairmen to put on-hold the proposed meeting thus prolonging the industrial action.

On Wednesday, University of Lagos, Lagos State University, University of Ibadan, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Federal University of Technology Akure, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and Federal University of Technology Minna voted for continuation of the strike

The following institutions voted for suspension: Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto and University of Port Harcourt.

