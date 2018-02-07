South Africans have started calling it “Zexit” – the long, fractious process of nudging President Jacob Zuma out of his job.

Quite why it’s proving so difficult is still not entirely clear.

Today, the man poised to replace him, Cyril Ramphosa, said only that they’d been busy discussing “pertinent matters.”

oking for some sort of legal guarantees – although an amnesty is not an option in South Africa.

Mr Ramaphosa, already sounding like the country’s new president, said both he and Mr Zuma were aware of people’s anxieties, and the need for a speedy resolution in the “coming days”.

He made it sound as if “Zexit” was now inevitable.

Source: Fox News http://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-africa-42972519