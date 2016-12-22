SON seals Chinese firm over fake phones

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed a Chinese phone company – KZG Mobile, located in the Ikeja area of Lagos over the circulation of substandard phones in the country.

It also arrested two Chinese nationals believed to be the brains behind the substandard phones and handed them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Engr Bede Obayi, the Director in charge of Enforcement said that the agency had been monitoring the company before now.

He said the SON had received complaints by Nigerian consumers over the quality of phones sold by the firm According to him, SON had to act in the bid to safeguard people’s hard-earned money as well as protect the reputation of the country. According to him, products sold in the Nigerian market must comply with the Nigerian Industrial Standards. Obayi said that the Managing Director of the company had earlier accepted responsibility for bringing in the phones into Nigeria.

“They are not ready to talk, and their attitude shows clearly that they know what they are doing”, Obayi said. He said information available to them shows that the firm is a leading importer of substandard phones into Nigerian, and this is proven by some of the documentations discovered in the company’s offices. “We decided to shut the shop and office until further investigation by SON, this is to reduce the circulation of a sub-standard phones in the market”, Obayi said.

According to him, phones of the nature could pose a lot of hazards and it is necessary they be held until investigations are completed. He said despite statutory requirements that products produced in the country should have MANCAP certificate, the phones in question have none.Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed a Chinese phone company – KZG Mobile, located in the Ikeja area of Lagos over the circulation of substandard phones in the country.

It also arrested two Chinese nationals believed to be the brains behind the substandard phones and handed them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Engr Bede Obayi, the Director in charge of Enforcement said that the agency had been monitoring the company before now. He said the SON had received complaints by Nigerian consumers over the quality of phones sold by the firm According to him, SON had to act in the bid to safeguard people’s hard-earned money as well as protect the reputation of the country.

According to him, products sold in the Nigerian market must comply with the Nigerian Industrial Standards. Obayi said that the Managing Director of the company had earlier accepted responsibility for bringing in the phones into Nigeria.

“They are not ready to talk, and their attitude shows clearly that they know what they are doing”, Obayi said. He said information available to them shows that the firm is a leading importer of substandard phones into Nigerian, and this is proven by some of the documentations discovered in the company’s offices.

“We decided to shut the shop and office until further investigation by SON, this is to reduce the circulation of a sub-standard phones in the market”, Obayi said According to him, phones of the nature could pose a lot of hazards and it is necessary they be held until investigations are completed.