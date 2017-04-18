A traveler on a Thailand road captured the moment a motorcyclist was almost struck by a snake that lunged at him as he passed.

The video, filmed from a car traveling in Lampang, shows the vehicle driving behind a man riding a motorcycle down the rural road.

The motorcyclist swerves slightly and kicks up his legs when a snake in the middle of the road lunges toward him.

The man’s snake-dodging skills appear to have helped him evade the serpent — but it is unclear whether the snake was similarly lucky enough to avoid being squished by the car’s tires.

“A wild snake almost bit a motorcyclist,” the filmer wrote.

Source: UPI