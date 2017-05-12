A skateboarding French bulldog went crashing into the front door of the BBC’s offices in London on Thursday.

BBC Radio employee Alex Rogers shared video of the dog propelling himself forward on the board as he went careening through a crowd into the rotating glass doors.

The dog in the video was, Eroc the Dog, a skateboarding French bulldog that was on the campus for an appearance on BBC Radio.

“Playing it cool for a radio appearance,” a photo on Eroc’s Instagram page said.

Eroc’s radical stunt was part of the “The Barking Hour” segment on BBC Radio host JoaAnne Good’s afternoon show.

Playing it cool for a radio appearance … keep an ear out for more between 3 and 4 pm today #neededascratchsowhat #bbcradiolondon #jogoodshow #skateboardingdog A post shared by Eroc The Dog (@erocdog) on May 11, 2017 at 6:55am PDT



Good narrated Eroc’s short trip and eventual crash, but said he quickly rebounded from the incident by performing a wheelie

Eroc was previously spotted shredding with his skateboard in a London skate park in 2016.

Source: UPI