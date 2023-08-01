The recent coup in Niger against the democratically elected government of Mohammed Bazoum has again thrown into the front burner…
Newcastle United today released a statement confirming Sandro Tonali is being investigated for betting. The former AC Milan player who…
With his street music, which blends hip-hop, party-starting Afrobeats, and his Bini culture, Shallipopi is one of the breakout stars…
US President Joe Biden who landed in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, has backed Israel’s strong denial regarding the Al-Ahli al-Arabi…
The Presiding Judge, Lokoja Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi has rejected the constituency…
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed arresting 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Calabar, the Cross River State…
Following the recent declaration of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the World Oil Outlook in Saudi Arabia…
Nigerian-American music sensation David Adeleke, known to the world as Davido, recently left fans baffled as he claimed not to…
A student of the University of Ilorin, identified as Sanni Hameedat, has reportedly taken her own life after lending a…
The United States (US) is considered a world power due to its dominant position in various spheres, including economic, military,…
Host with the most! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is coming to our screens and this time from a totally different angle. The…
In a significant development, X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a program that mandates new and unverified users to…
OGC Nice today announced the suspension of it player Youcef Atal for posting on the current Gaza situation. Nice in…
German outfit Mainz 05 has released Dutch footballer El Ghazi after posting pro-Palestian message on Social Media, Sunday evening. The…
The ongoing increase in inflation (year over year) and its effects on consumer spending and manufacturing in the nation have…
According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the market for sustainable financing is currently valued at…
We knew crude oil before we knew ourselves as citizens of one country. That is the tragedy of Nigeria. The…
Since their creation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),…
Alexandra Amuche Sandra Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual keeps sharing her story to motivate women about not giving up…
An engagement framework is being developed by stakeholders in the field of international labor recruitment to support equitable international labor…
Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories: 1. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning with a…
The entertainment sector provides a unique opportunity to uplift Africa’s people in various different ways. It can improve lives professionally,…
The Rotary Club International on Tuesday, conferred on the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, the award of Paul…
Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, is already one-year-old in office. How time flies! It looks just like yesterday when…
It took place with hardly any debate, though it interested some parliamentary members at the committee stage. The Australian state…
The first time I visited Israel was in 1994 on a Christian pilgrimage. It served as a spiritual homecoming for…
As part of plans to get youths in Anambra State to fully explore the benefits that abound with the 21st…
Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has assured Labour unions that the Federal Government would always give adequate attention…
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Ahmed Dangiwa, has called on the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS)…
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, says the latest inflation figure of 26.72% and…
Following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, King Abdullah said at a news conference that Jordan will…