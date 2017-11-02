Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed how she overcame the crisis that rocked her marriage with her husband Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz who accused her of sleeping around with men in 2016…

Speaking in a recent interview with Sunday Guardian, Tiwa Savage said she relied on God for help.

She said: “My mother has always told me that, in this life, God only gives you what you can handle. It was a very trying time but God in his infinite mercies gave me the grace to see it through. It only made me stronger.”

In recent times, the couple have rekindled their love again as the husband does not miss any opportunity to praise her on social media.

The duo have been pictured smiling happily on outings and also seen attending church events together with their son Jamil.

The singer’s fans have urged them on to continue in this light.