Kiss Daniel gives back to the poor on Easter day
During the Easter celebration, we got to see the other side of Kiss Daniel as he shared food and money with some beggars at Mushin.
Kiss Daniel might be a back to back hitmaker but he also has a benevolent heart. He took out time to give back to the poor on Easter day.
The gist is that a fan actually asked Kiss Daniel how many retweets he needed to be able to share food with the beggars at Iddi Araba in Mushin.
We guess the fan wasn’t expecting Kiss Daniel’s reply as he told him he didn’t need any retweets to get that done. “No retweets…Let’s feed em’ tomorrow sharp,” he replied the fan.
We are all busy with our daily activities and we have our challenges as well but we need to constantly remind ourselves that a lot of people need a helping hand. Thanks to a fan , @ojahbee (IG) who initiated this simply by asking for the number of retweets he would need for me to feed some of the most overlooked people in Idi – Araba, Mushin . I felt helping people should be unconditional and shouldn’t be based on retweet so I carried this out, out of love and compassion. Look around you and put a smile on someone this Easter 🐣 ——_______________ #Happyeaster #Fanzfamz
And yes, Kiss Daniel stood by his words as he went out with a couple of friends to Iddi Araba where he shared food with the visibly overwhelmed beggars in the area. He didn’t only feed them, he shared 1000 naira each to the beggars.
Now we can add Kiss Daniels to the list of celebrities who are very benevolent. For the likes of Tonto Dikeh who is mostly known for giving out to the poor, even when sometimes controversies try to overshadow her good works.
In Celebration of the United Nations international world disability day we @bellsechoinitiative in conjunction with @famefoundationorg @t_d_foundation took out time to celebrate & meet the needs and wants of the Persons living with disability in the KARANMAJIJI DISABLE COLONY FCT ABUJA,NIGERIA It is without a doubt that these special persons live with lots of challenges but it is our duty as a brothers keeper to look out for them that is why we have as every other day remembered them on this great day 3rd nov. 2017(TO COMMEMORATE THE UNITED NATIONS WORLD DISABLITY DAY)… #DISABLITY IS NO INABILITY #KARAMAJIJI ROAD CONSTRUCTION #KARAMAJIJI CHILDRENS SCOLARSHIP #LOVE #UNITY #PASSION #MARKING THE WORLD DISABILITY DAY #WE LOVE YOU #YOU ARE ENOUGH #SHARE A SMILE #UNITEDNATIONS #WHEELCHAIRS #ROADCONSTRUCTIONS #FOOD ITEMS #CLOTHINGS #TOILIETIERIES #BEDDINGS #KIDDINGS #SCHORLARSHIP #LOVE #UNWOMEN Pics by @Princecyril5
Recall back in December 2017, the actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colonyin Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.
In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.
