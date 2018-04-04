Singer gives back to the poor on Easter day

Kiss Daniel gives back to the poor on Easter day

During the Easter celebration, we got to see the other side of Kiss Daniel as he shared food and money with some beggars at Mushin.

Kiss Daniel might be a back to back hitmaker but he also has a benevolent heart. He took out time to give back to the poor on Easter day.

The gist is that a fan actually asked Kiss Daniel how many retweets he needed to be able to share food with the beggars at Iddi Araba in Mushin.

We guess the fan wasn’t expecting Kiss Daniel’s reply as he told him he didn’t need any retweets to get that done. “No retweets…Let’s feed em’ tomorrow sharp,” he replied the fan.

And yes, Kiss Daniel stood by his words as he went out with a couple of friends to Iddi Araba where he shared food with the visibly overwhelmed beggars in the area. He didn’t only feed them, he shared 1000 naira each to the beggars.

Happy Easter 🐣 A post shared by Kiss Daniel (@iamkissdaniel) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Now we can add Kiss Daniels to the list of celebrities who are very benevolent. For the likes of Tonto Dikeh who is mostly known for giving out to the poor, even when sometimes controversies try to overshadow her good works.

Recall back in December 2017, the actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colonyin Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.

